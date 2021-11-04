COVID-19 Update — October 28, 2021

• Ohio reached a milestone in cumulative COVID-19 case numbers last week, topping the 1.5 million mark on Tuesday, Oct. 19, with 1,503,102 positive tests reported since the state’s first cases were logged in early March 2020. As of Monday, Oct. 25, the number had risen to 1,524,169. Of those cases, 78,853 patients with the virus have been hospitalized; 23,955 Ohioans have died; and 1,417,415 are presumed to have recovered, according to the Ohio Department of Health, or ODH. The state’s estimated total population is 11.75 million.

• At the same time, the increase in new cases has continued to slow, with a gradual drop in numbers since the late September peak of the most recent surge. That surge has been attributed in large part to the spread of the Delta variant, with the majority of hospitalized cases being unvaccinated patients. Ohio’s seven-day average for new cases from Sunday, Oct. 17, through Saturday, Oct. 23, fell from 4,192 to 3,592 over the week.

• Ohio’s case numbers per 100,000 residents also have continued to go down, moving from an average of 507.4 cases, as reported Oct. 14, to 419.2, reported Oct. 21. In Greene County, the per 100,000 numbers also continued to decline, going from 461.1 per 100,000, as reported Oct. 14, to 342.7, as of Oct. 21, putting it at No. 80 among the state’s 88 counties in the ODH’s counting. The highest incidence, according to the ODH’s most recent data, was reported for the second week in a row in Guernsey County, in the east-central portion of the state, with 1,039.2 cases per 100,000 residents. Guernsey was the only county to top the 1,000 mark. The lowest average case number was in Delaware County, north of Columbus, with 248.1 per 100,000, which is still about two-and-a-half times above the “high” incidence definition of 100 or more cases per 100,000.

• Also continuing to fall were the weekly totals of new infections in Greene County. Over the week of Sunday, Oct. 17, though Saturday, Oct. 23, 336 new cases were reported, down from the previous week’s total of 415. At the same time, the seven-day moving average in Greene County saw further decline, from 54.43 on Oct. 17, to 48 on Oct. 23. However, new COVID-related hospitalizations in the county rose over the week of Oct. 17–23, with 22 new admissions, compared to 13 the week before. The reported number of deaths in the county for the same period was 15, compared to 12 the previous week and 18 the week before that.

• New case numbers for the 45387 ZIP code rose slightly from the week before, but stayed below a seven-day running average of 10, rising from four on Saturday, Oct. 16, to nine the following Saturday.

• In Yellow Springs, the public schools reported one positive case not related to school exposure for the school week ending Friday, Oct. 22, following a week without any positive cases. The school also reported that two students were in quarantine for possible exposure not related to the school setting, and no staff had tested positive or were in quarantine.