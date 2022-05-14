YSHS students inducted into Honor Society
- Published: May 14, 2022
On Monday, May 2, 12 YS High School students were inducted as new members of the Yellow Springs chapter of the National Honor Society. Pictured, from left, are the new members: Marin Wirrig, Luka Sage-Frabotta, Eve Diamond, Josh Clark, Josie DeWine, Joaquin Espinosa, Cheyan Sundell-Turner, Jason Knemeyer, Jospehine Zinger, Ethan Knemeyer, Daphne Trilliana and Eli Eyrich.
The National Honor Society aims to uphold four pillars within its membership: scholarship, service, leadership and character. To gain eligibility, prospective members must maintain a grade-point average of at least 3.0 on a 4.0 scale, complete voluntary community service projects, demonstrate leadership experience in school or community activities and exhibit honesty, respect for others and reliability while maintaining a clean disciplinary record.
Yellow Springs’ NHS chapter was established in 1938 at Bryan High School; its first inductee was Richard Liming. The new members’ names join a record of local members — including many current villagers spanning generations — that has been continuously documented for 84 years.
