Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 22, 2022

CROSS-COUNTRY

Running in the first-ever night-time Cedarville Friendship Invitational proved to be a unique experience for the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams.

A crowd in excess of 2,000 spectators, with over 1,000 competitors running in the dark along an illuminated cross-country course, did not deter the Bulldogs from running season-best times.

The YSHS girls team finished in ninth place out of 23 teams and 154 competitors. Senior Cheyan Sundell-Turner once again demonstrated that she is an elite runner with a fifth-place finish (20:48). Ninth-grader Sasi Drees-Johnson and senior Josie DeWine ran as a duo and finished in 56th and 60th place, respectively, with both running season-best times. They were ably complemented by Rebecca DeWine, Lidija Lackovich-Van Gorp and Lauren Finney.

The YSHS boys team, with no seniors on the squad, placed 19th out of 27 teams in a highly competitive field of 242 runners. Ninth-grader Kyle Johnston ran a lifetime best of 19:57 (86th).

Junior Jack Horvath (99th) and sophomore Isaac Lewis (174th) ran great races. Rounding out the scoring for the Bulldogs were Kael Cooney, Arthur Devore, Evan Galarza and Charles Whitlock.

The McKinney boys showed exceptional depth by finishing in 19th place out of 34 teams in a field of 303 runners. Wills Oberg ran a lifetime best of 13:26 (105th). Alex Lewis (146th) and Matteo Chaiten (147th) ran together and were supported by Alex Main, Cooper Folck, Oshri Paschal, Maddox Buster, Graham Turnmire, Orion Sage-Frabotta and Charlie Carr.

The small but mighty McKinney girls team of four ran with determination and grit in a field of over 220 runners. Violet Matteson ran a great race 15:12 (70th) along with Sierra Sundell-Turner at 15:37 (87th), assisted by Elise Bongorno and Bella Thomas, who ran competitive races.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that the athletes were not intimidated by the massive field and put forth a great effort, having fun in this unique atmosphere. The Bulldogs will return after a 15-year hiatus to the West Liberty Ohio Caverns Cross Country Invitational Saturday, Sept. 24.

—Coach John Gudgel

GIRLS SOCCER

After having two games called for weather at half-time, the Bulldogs were ready to play on Thursday, Sept. 8, when they took the field against Stivers.

This was the second meeting of these two teams, and the Bulldogs were seeking an equalizer. Both teams started strong and showed improvement over a few short weeks. The Bulldog defense, led by junior sweeper Nevaeh Smith, was organized and kept the quick Stivers midfield to the outside and frustrated their shots for most of the first half. Stivers eventually found the goal and put in three quick points.

The Bulldogs worked hard, and junior goalkeeper Lily Kibblewhite made some great reaction saves and facilitated quick transitions for senior forward Autumn Sorenson and Sophomore Lili Herzog breakaways, but they were unable to find the back of the net.

After two days’ rest the Bulldogs were at home against Ponitz Career Technological Center on Saturday, Sept. 10. The game was off to a slow start, but senior captain Halee Sparks and junior Tiger Collins pushed the midfield up to capitalize on defensive mistakes. This resulted in first-year midfielder Nora Bongorno’s assist to fellow first-year Malayna Buster’s goal in the 16th minute.

Sophomore forward Alisha Cowen scored from 20 yards out a short time later to bring the Bulldogs to two points. Buster again found the back of the net after a free kick from Smith.

Sophomore Jane Chambers played a great game, distributing the ball up front, which helped the team create many offensive opportunities and strong pressure from the front line, including several great runs from freshman newcomer Ainsley Johnson, sophomore Payton Horton and senior Joslyn Herring. The game ended with a final score of 3–1.

Monday, Sept. 12, found the Bulldogs on the road against West Carrollton for a late game under the lights. The Bulldogs came out strong and Herzog put one in the net early. The teams were well-matched, with play moving from one side of the field to the other. West Carrollton had multiple scoring opportunities that went wide or were easily saved by Kibblewhite. Both teams started the second half pressing toward goal, with Bulldog Sorenson finding it first. The final score was 2–0, bringing the Bulldogs to 4–2 for the season.

The next two games on Thursday and Saturday, Sept. 15 and 17, brought the first conference game against Legacy Christian and a rematch with local rival Catholic Central for the Bulldogs at home.

Legacy Christian is always a challenging opponent, but the Bulldogs played hard. The Bulldog defense of Smith, first-year Llnyah Grant, senior captain Mackenzie Horton and sophomore Julia Capasso communicated well and held Catholic Central for over 20 minutes until a breakaway from one of their forwards put one in the net. The Bulldog team came out going to the ball and dominated Catholic Central the second half of the game. Catholic Central almost remained scoreless the second half, but were able to slip one into the side netting late in the game.

The Bulldogs are 4-4-0 on the season and are excited to face Dixie on the road Thursday, Sept. 22.

—Assistant Coach Sarah Wallis

BOYS SOCCER

The Bulldogs’ Saturday, Sept. 10, match against Chaminade-Julienne brought in another win for the team, who were victorious 3–2. Senior Eli Eyrich led the offense with two goals scored, followed by one from senior Dylon Mapes. Goalkeeper, senior Krishan Miller, once again kept the opposing team from getting ahead, racking up 13 saves and two goal assists.

The team suffered its first loss of the season, however, against Legacy Christian on Thursday, Sept. 15. Though Eyrich and Mapes again scored three goals between them, their opponents bested them by one goal; Miller again valiantly defended the goal, stopping four attempts.

But the boys came back with another win against Ponitz on Saturday, Sept. 17, trouncing the opposition 7–1. Eyrich again led the scoring with four goals, followed by one each from Mapes and seniors Ben Espinosa and Tallis Onfroy-Curley. Miller saved seven goals and assisted one.

The Bulldogs will play next at home against Miami East on Tuesday, Sept. 20, 7 p.m.; and then away at Emmanuel Christian on Thursday, Sept. 22, 5:30 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

The Bulldogs continued their winning streak beating Emmanuel Christian 3–2 at home on Thursday, Sept. 15; Dominion Academy 3–0 away on Saturday, Sept. 17; and Legacy Christian at home on Monday, Sept. 19.

Sophomores Lacy Longshaw and Adeline Zinger led the charge against Emmanuel Christian in kills, with 26 and 16 each; Junior Violet Babb was the leader for kills with 27, followed by Adeline Zinger and Senior Josephine Zinger with 20 each.

Longshaw was again the leader for kills against Dominion with 15, followed by Adeline Zinger’s nine; and Babb racked up 14 digs, with Adeline Zinger taking 11.

Stats for the match against Legacy Christian were not available at press time.

The team has a full schedule for the week ahead, set to oppose Jefferson at home Thursday, Sept. 22, 6 p.m.; Wilmington Christian away Friday, Sept. 23, 7 p.m.; Ansonia away Saturday, Sept. 24, 11 a.m; Legacy Christian away Tuesday, Sept. 27, 7 p.m.; and Dayton Christian away Thursday, Sept. 29, 7 p.m.