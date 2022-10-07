RFP For Pool/surface Prep And Painting

— Public Notice —

BID REQUEST FOR SOLID WASTE REMOVAL

Bids will be received by the Village of Yellow Springs, Village Manager’s Office, 100 Dayton Street, Yellow Springs, Ohio for the purpose of providing a solid waste services contract for the period of years stated later in this document as the duration of the contract.

Bids will be received in the Village Manager’s Office

Josue Salmeron, Village Manager

Village of Yellow Springs

100 Dayton Street

Yellow Springs OH 45387

(937) 767-1279

Jsalmeron@yso.com

Deadline for submittal: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. Via email at jsalmeron@yso.com in PDF format.

Bids received after the submittal deadline will not be accepted.

Solicitation Packets can be requested by calling (937) 767- 3402

PLEASE NOTE:

Bids are to be submitted electronically with the subject heading: Bid for Village of Yellow Springs Solid Waste Services & Must include the Name and Address of the Bidder.

All bids must be accompanied by a Proposal Guarantee (bond, certified check, cashier’s check, or money order) in the amount of $10,000 made payable to the Village of Yellow Springs. If bidder fails to enter into a proper contract or defaults in any portion of this bid, the Proposal Guarantee shall be forfeited as liquidated damages. Proposal Guarantees of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned immediately after bid award is made. The successful bidder will be required to provide a Performance Bond in the amount of $50,000.

Attention is called to the following: Compliance with the Village’s Equal Opportunity Policy; Signing of the Non-Collusion Affidavit, Affidavit of Village Income Tax Statement and a Personal Property Tax Statement. These items are to be included with the bid.

The Village of Yellow Springs is exempt from all Federal, State, Local and/or Excise Taxes.

The Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio, reserves the right to waive any defect in a bid that does not materially alter the contract documents. The Village further reserves the right to reject any and all bids as determined by the Village Council.

SECTION I – GENERAL INFORMATION TO BIDDERS

A. Objective

The objective of this solicitation is to receive bids for a contract to provide solid waste collection services within the Village of Yellow Springs.

The successful bidder shall enter into an agreement with the Village of Yellow Springs that shall embody the terms and conditions of this bid document.

B. Issuing Office

The Village of Yellow Springs issues this solicitation.

Bids must be received at the Village Manager’s Office via email at Jsalmeron@yso.com

Josue Salmeron, Village Manager

Village of Yellow Springs

Jsalmeron@yso.com

C. Requests for Clarification

Any request for interpretation of the CONTRACT DOCUMENTS must be made in writing via email to the Village Manager and will be answered by issuance of an ADDENDUM that will be transmitted to each person receiving a Solicitation Packet

D. Proposal Guarantee and Performance Bond

All bids must be accompanied by a Proposal Guarantee (bond, certified check, cashier’s check or money order) in the amount of $10,000 of the bid made payable to the Village of Yellow Springs. If bidder fails to enter into a proper contract or defaults in any portion of this bid, the Proposal Guarantee shall be forfeited as liquidated damages. Proposal Guarantees of the unsuccessful bidders will be returned immediately after bid award is made. The successful bidder will be required to provide a Performance Bond to secure performance of the contract. The Performance Bond (bond, certified check, cashier’s check or money order) in the amount of Fifty Thousand Dollars ($50,000) shall be payable to the Village of Yellow Springs.

E. Selection Method

The Village of Yellow Springs will evaluate responses to this solicitation and other representatives as deemed necessary by the Village. The Village of Yellow Springs reserves the right to contact any or all of the Bidders as deemed necessary to clarify bids.