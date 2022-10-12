Mike Kaelin

Oct. 19, 1953–Sept. 24, 2022

Son, husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, brother-in-law … all the best jobs.

He could work on and fix a car, motorcycle and jet plane. Made a good turkey breast, poured a decent shot and grilled an OK steak. Loved his family, which included his dogs.

Bright, progressive and bad dresser, unless Annie picked out his clothes.

Our hearts are broken. He will be missed.

“Don’t cry because it’s over, smile because it happened.” —Dr. Seuss.

“D’oh.” —Homer Simpson.