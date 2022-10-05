— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, Oct. 11, 7 p.m. • Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of September 13, 2022 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT

CITIZEN COMMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use Application – R-A, Low Density Residential District – Shirley Smith has submitted an application to operate a transient guest lodging establishment at 251 Whitehall Drive – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262 Conditional Uses. Greene County Parcel ID#: F19000100120005700

• Final Plat – R-B, Moderate Density Residential District – DDC Management of Miamisburg, OH has submitted an application for a final plat at 402 N Wright Street – Chapter 1226 Subdivision Regulations – Submission of and Action on Final Plats, consistent with the current zoning. Greene County Parcel ID#: F19000100020001600; F19000100020005600

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

• Millworks PUD Preliminary Plan

ADJOURNMENT

The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@vil.yellowsprings.oh.us for more information.