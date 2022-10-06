Smokestack from decommissioned heating plant to come down Monday, Oct. 10.

In a press release Thursday, Oct. 6, the Glen Helen Association confirmed that Fillmore Construction, the contractor tasked with the demolition of the former Antioch College power plant, will be on site Monday, October 10 with heavy machinery.

Work will begin around 8 a.m., with the removal of a 30,000 gallon fuel tank, and barring any unforeseen complications, dismantling of the smokestack will commence between 10 and 11 a.m. According to Public Works Director Johnnie Burns.

To ensure public safety, Corry Street and the Little Miami Bike Trail will be temporarily closed off between Grinnell Road and Limestone Street. The hope is that the closures will be limited to one day.

The power plant demolition is a key deliverable of the $4.25M Campaign to Secure the Future of Glen Helen. Support for this project was provided by the Clean Ohio Conservation fund, with matching funds from the Village of Yellow Springs. Once demolition is complete, the Glen Helen Association intends to restore the site, which includes a spring-fed wetland, back to nature.