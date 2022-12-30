— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

ANNOUNCEMENTS

• Upcoming Utility Rate Increase Information

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of December 1, 2022 Work Session on Public Safety

• Minutes of December 19, 2022 Regular Session

• Minutes of December 7, 2022 Joint Meeting

• December Credit Card Statement

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-01 Repealing and Replacing Appendix A to Section 1272.04 of the Yellow Springs Zoning Code Establishing Permit Fees

• Reading of Resolution 2023-01 Authorizing the Sale During Calendar Year 2022 of Municipally Owned Personal Property which is Not Needed for Public Use, or Which is Obsolete or Unfit for the Use for Which it was Acquired, by Internet Auction, Pursuant to Ohio Revised Code Section 721.15(D)

• Reading of Resolution 2022-02 Adjusting Village Employee Wage Scales

• Reading of Resolution 2023-03 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter Into a Lease Extension with Stoney Creek Garden Center, for Village Owned Property Located at 4550 US 68 North

• Reading of Resolution 2023-04 Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter Into a Lease with Jon Hudson, for Village Owned Property Located at the Center for Business and Education

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (7:55 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:05 p.m.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:15 p.m.)

• 2023 Village Goals Discussion (Housh: 15 min.)

• Proposal for a Council Committee on Public Safety (DeVore Leonard: 10 min.)

• Committee Structure Proposal Update (MacQueen: 5 min.)

• Nomination for PACC

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:45 p.m.)

• Jan. 11: Town Hall on Utility Rate Increases and Reciprocal Tax Adjustment: 7 p.m. (This is not a Council Meeting)

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023.