Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Feb. 9, 2023

Bowling

Boys dominate, girls fall to Lions

The Bulldogs faced off against the Emmanuel Christian Lions on Thursday, Feb. 2, ultimately bringing home a win for the boys team and a loss for the girls team at Northridge Lanes in Springfield.

The girls faced off against the top-ranked Lions, who currently have an undefeated conference record. Though the Bulldogs didn’t seal the victory, falling 1,221 to 1,828, the girls fought hard, with junior Krystal Price leading the team with 230 pins across two games.

The boys team brought a strong first game, outpacing the Lions by 190 pins. The Bulldogs fell behind their opponents in their second game and a Baker game, but not enough to give up their lead; the boys triumphed 2,113 pins to 2020. Seniors Luka Sage-Frabotta and Krishan Miller led the team for pins toppled, with Miller at the top during the first game and Sage-Frabotta taking the top spot in the second; the two were nearly equal in scoring by the end of the match, with 446 for Sage-Frabotta and 440 for Miller.

The match brought the boys above Emmanuel Christian for a current third place in the Metro Buckeye Conference, with a season record of 7–4 and a conference record of 4–4.

The boys and girls teams will wrap up the regular season in a match against Dayton Dunbar on Thursday, Feb. 9, beginning at 4 p.m. at Capri Lanes.

Basketball

Bulldogs fall to Lions

As the winter high school basketball season makes its way toward a conclusion, the Yellow Springs High School varsity boys team brooked a loss against the Emmanuel Christian Lions on Friday, Feb. 3, narrowly falling 34–40. The loss brought the team’s season record to 8–11, with a conference record of 2–7.

The team will play the last regular game of the season on Friday, Feb. 10, beginning at 7 p.m. at Miami Valley School.