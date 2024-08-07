Home improv-ment store

On Friday, July 19, local funny guy, motivational speaker and improvisational performer Justin Howard took to a makeshift stage in Yellow Springs Hardware to act out an hour-long scene that featured him, and him alone. In front of a crowd of about two dozen area chuckleheads, Howard played the role of about ten different characters. The only prop Howard needed was himself — and all his other selves.

The next improv show at the Hardware Store — this one featuring not just Howard, but also Andrea Fantacone, Mike Czarnecki and Dan Badger — will be Friday, Aug. 2, at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 and are available in-person at the store or by phone, 937-767-7451.