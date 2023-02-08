— Public Notice —

ORDINANCES 2023-02, 2023-03 & 2023-04

VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

At their Monday, February 6, 2023, meeting, Council heard a first reading of Ordinances 2023-02; 2023-03 and 2023-04. They will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for passage into law.

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-02 Repealing and Replacing Section 1048.05 Service Charges of Chapter 1048 Sewers and Sewage of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

This ordinance sets sewer charges for the next five years (2023-2027), with a 5% increase for each of five years. The ordinance also increases the Readiness for Service charge by 5% for each of five years.

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-03 Repealing and Replacing Section 1046.02 Service Charges; Exemption of Chapter 1046 Water of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

This ordinance sets water charges for the next five years (2023-2027), with an 8% increase for each of five years. The ordinance also increases the Readiness for Service charge by 8% for each of five years.

First Reading of Ordinance 2023-04 Repealing and Replacing Section 1042.01 Electric Service Charges of Chapter 1042 Electricity; Municipal Light and Power of Title Four Public Utilities of Part Ten Streets, Utilities and Public Services Code of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio.

This ordinance sets electric rates for the next five years (2023-2027), with a 3% increase for each of the next five years. There is no change to readiness for service.

Brian Housh, President of Council