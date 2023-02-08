— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING SECTION 432.45 TEXT BASED COMMUNICATIONS OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO TO REFLECT CHANGES IN STATE LAW

ORDINANCE 2023-05, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

At their Monday, February 6, 2023 meeting, Council heard a first reading of Ordinances 2023-05. They will hold a public hearing at their regular meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, for passage into law.

This ordinance will permit YSPD to continue to cite this infraction into Mayor’s Court as it is changed to a primary offense at the State level. Full text is available on the YSO.com website and in the Clerk’s office or upon request from clerk@yso.com.

Brian Housh, President of Council