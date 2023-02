— Public Notice —

REPEALING AND REPLACING APPENDIX A TO SECTION 1272.04 OF THE YELLOW SPRINGS ZONING CODE, ESTABLISHING PERMIT FEES

ORDINANCE 2023-06, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

This ordinance brings fees for zoning permits in line with cost to the Village. Full text is available on the YSO.com website and in the Clerk’s office or upon request from clerk@yso.com.

Brian Housh, President of Council