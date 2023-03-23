Donate to relocation fund for East Palestine family

Following a Feb. 3 freight train derailment that was carrying hazardous materials, and a resulting chemical spill in East Palestine, Ohio, village resident Jenny Johnson established a fundraiser to help relocate a family who lived a quarter mile away from the wreckage.

Fearing health impacts from the hazardous waste spewed into the air and land in East Palestine, the Parker family — a single mother and two children — wish to move to Yellow Springs or a nearby community. The goal of the fundraiser is to provide the Parkers with at least $5,000 by the end of April to aid in relocation costs.

Johnson told the News that she was horrified upon reading about the train derailment and immediately began searching for a way to help.

“I would have helped anyone needing it, but I’m glad I met [Morgan],” Johnson said. “She’s a single mom with hardly any other support in her life. As a mother myself, I feel compassionate for someone in her position.”

Johnson also said she intends to set up a table in downtown Yellow Springs over the coming weeks to raise funds in person. She also hopes to have a spot at the weekly farmers market on Saturday mornings to do the same.

To donate to the Parker family’s relocation fund, go to givesendgo.com/g9uzj or to learn more, contact Johnson at willtheway00@yahoo.com.