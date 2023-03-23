— Public Notice —

APPROVING THE PLAN OF OPERATION AND GOVERNANCE FOR THE SUSTAINABLE OHIO PUBLIC ENERGY COUNCIL (‘SOPEC’) NATURAL GAS AGGREGATION PROGRAM, FOR THE PURPOSE OF JOINTLY ESTABLISHING AND IMPLEMENTING A NATURAL GAS AGGREGATION PROGRAM, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

ORDINANCE 2023-12, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

This ordinance approves the adoption of the gas aggregation program as offered by SOPEC, and will receive a second reading and public hearing for possible passage into law on April 3, 2023.

Brian Housh, President of Council