Ordinance 2023-12
- Published: March 23, 2023
— Public Notice —
APPROVING THE PLAN OF OPERATION AND GOVERNANCE FOR THE SUSTAINABLE OHIO PUBLIC ENERGY COUNCIL (‘SOPEC’) NATURAL GAS AGGREGATION PROGRAM, FOR THE PURPOSE OF JOINTLY ESTABLISHING AND IMPLEMENTING A NATURAL GAS AGGREGATION PROGRAM, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.
ORDINANCE 2023-12, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO
This ordinance approves the adoption of the gas aggregation program as offered by SOPEC, and will receive a second reading and public hearing for possible passage into law on April 3, 2023.
Brian Housh, President of Council
