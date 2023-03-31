— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, April 3, 2023, 6 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (6:00 p.m.)

• For the Annual Evaluation of a Public Official (Village Manager).

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7:00 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of March 20, 2023 Regular Session

• Minutes of March 20, 2023 Public Hearing

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:15 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-13 Adjusting Pool Fees for 2023

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-14 Repealing and Replacing Chapter: 860 Solicitors and Itinerant Vendors

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-15 Authorizing the Village to Enter into the Sustainable Ohio Public Energy Council (“SOPEC”), the Execution and Delivery of the Agreement Establishing SOPEC, Approving the Bylaws of SOPEC, and Declaring an Emergency

• Emergency Reading of Ordinance 2023-16 Approving a Supplemental for the Second Quarter and Declaring an Emergency

• First Reading of Ordinance 2023-17 Authorizing the Cancellation of Utility Debt Owed to the Village of Yellow Springs from the Year 2018

• Reading of Resolution 2023-19 Approving Signatories for Raymond James Financial Transactions

• Reading of Resolution 2023-20 Approving a Salary Adjustment for Josue Salmeron for Continued Service as Village Manager

CITIZEN CONCERNS (8:00 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (8:10 p.m.)

• Finance Committee Report-Out: Investments and Strategies (Salmeron: 10 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:20 p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:30 p.m.)

• Update on Policing Information Gathering Process (MacQueen: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS*(8:35 p.m.)

• April 17: – Text Amendment Ordinances: 2023-XX through 2023-XX

– Ordinance Enacting an Internal Forfeiture Policy

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-17 Authorizing the Cancellation of Utility Debt Owed to the Village of Yellow Springs from the Year 2018

– Discussion of Role of YSDC in Council Goals

– Discussion of Recommended Fees for Village Events

– Home, Inc. Funding Request

• May 1: – Ordinance 2023-XX Amending the Personnel Policy Manual to Incorporate Anti-Discrimination Language per OCRC Settlement

– First Reading of Ordinance 2023-XX Approving Home, Inc. Preliminary PUD Plan

– Second Reading and Public Hearing of Text Amendment Ordinances: 2023-XX through 2023-XX

• May 15: – Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-XX Approving Home, Inc. Preliminary PUD Plan

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2023.

