Chamber Music in Yellow Springs to present annual competition

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs will welcome the Canone Quartet and Trio Ondata as this year’s finalists in its 38th Annual Competition for Emerging Ensembles, 4 p.m. April 30, at First Presbyterian Church of Yellow Springs.

Members of the Canone Quartet — violinists Thomas Mathias and Kelsey Au, violist Ross McIntosh, and cellist Manuel Papale — came together at the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University. Most recently, the quartet was featured as Emerging Artists in the 25th anniversary of the Mimir Chamber Music Festival in Fort Worth, Texas. Their competition program will include the String Quartet No. 2 in A minor, by Felix Mendelssohn; “Kaleidoscope” Eyes, by Don Freund; and “Danzas de Panama,” by William Grant Still.

The New Haven-based Trio Ondata — violinist Michael Ferri, cellist Miriam Liske-Doorandish, and pianist Anthony Ratinov — came together in 2021 during their graduate studies at the Yale School of Music. In 2022, the trio won the Yale School of Music Chamber Music Competition and took second prize at the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition. In Yellow Springs, they will perform Lera Auerbach’s Piano Trio No. 2, “Triptych—This Mirror Has Three Faces”; the third movement from Piano Trio in E-flat Major, by Joseph Haydn; Robert Schumann’s Piano Trio No 3. in G minor, first and second movements; and the third movement of Arno Babajanian’s Piano Trio in F-sharp minor.

Following the performances, three judges will choose the winners of the $4,000 first prize and the $3,000 second prize. While they decide, CMYS will conduct a poll for the $500 Audience Favorite Prize.

Tickets are $30 general admission and free for patrons 25 and younger. More information and tickets are available at cmys.org or by phone, 937-374-8800. CMYS is supported by the Ohio Arts Council, the Yellow Springs Community Foundation and many individual donors.