Ordiance 2023-15

AUTHORIZING THE VILLAGE TO ENTER INTO THE SUSTAINABLE OHIO PUBLIC ENERGY COUNCIL (“SOPEC”), THE EXECUTION AND DELIVERY OF THE AGREEMENT ESTABLISHING SOPEC, APPROVING THE BYLAWS OF SOPEC, AND DECLARING AN EMERGENCY.

ORDINANCE 2023-15, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

This ordinance was read as an emergency on April 3, 2023. The ordinance establishes the agreement of the Village of Yellow Springs to join SOPEC, and Council’s approval of the bylaws of SOPEC. This ordinance will go into effect immediately upon adoption.

Brian Housh, President of Council