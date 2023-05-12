Boulder Dash…

In keeping with a longstanding — if not particularly venerable — tradition of senior pranks, the seemingly immutable painted boulder on the front lawn of the Yellow Springs High School was spirited away some time Thursday night and replaced with a sign reading “Boulder Bandits.” The surrounding sod was barely disturbed.

The boulder has been the focus of decades of graduating classes, who would leave their mark in paint. The Class of 2023 seems to have made its mark by absconding with the medium.

As of this writing, the time and method of the boulder’s eventual return is uncertain, but one thing is clear: it will be moss-free.