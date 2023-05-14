Village Council contributes $40,000 to YS Home, Inc., $5,000 to YS Pride

At the most recent Village Council meeting on Monday, May 1, Council members voted to financially contribute $40,000 in support to local affordable housing developer Home, Inc. and $5,000 to local nonprofit YS Pride.

Council’s contribution to Home, Inc. was discussed in two resolutions. The first was the $40,000 donation; the second, a waiver of $50,000 in tap fees for the Cascades project, a multiphase project that could add up to 32 affordable units on Herman and Marshall streets to the village’s housing stock.

As Council members discussed the resolution, Village Manager Josué Salmerón said $21,959 of that donation will come back to the Village as a payment to cover the cost of a sewer relining project in 2022. The other $18,041 will be disbursed if Home, Inc. is successful in acquiring a grant from the Ohio Housing Finance Agency. All of the money will come from the Village’s Affordable Housing fund, which is financed through the Village’s lodging tax.

The second resolution garnered some discussion, with Salmerón expressing concern that the tap fees would be much higher than the $50,000 that Council was willing to forgive.

“We need to wait for Home, Inc. to share engineering,” Salmerón said.

Public Works Director Johnnie Burns said that the engineering would need to be done with the final project’s scope in mind and that $50,000 would not cover the cost of tap fees for all of phase one.

They’re going to want to build [the infrastructure] for 22 units,” Burns said. “That’s going to be $260,445 just for the sewer.”

Council President Brian Housh said it “made sense” to amend the resolution, highlighting that the resolution was for the first phase of the Cascades Project.

“There’s an expectation of [Home, Inc.] coming back for an additional ask,” Housh said.

Council member Gavin DeVore Leonard said he expected the Village would need to revisit its commitment as the project moves forward.

“There’s a little bit of art involved here,” DeVore Leonard said, indicating that the resolution was a signal to other potential funding sources that Council supports Home, Inc’s efforts.

“I think everyone was clear that it would cost a lot more [than $50,000],” DeVore Leonard said.

Council approved both resolutions for The Cascades unanimously.



YS Pride

Council unanimously approved $5,000 in support for YS Pride’s 2023 event, which will take place the last weekend in June. The donation reflects an increase from the $1,605 granted in 2022.

Council’s support of Pride comes at a time when the Village is recognizing the financial impacts of events hosted in town. According to an estimate circulated by Salmerón, the 2023 Pride celebration will cost the Village $5,203.94, including overtime hours for two public works employees and 75 hours of paid time for the 10 officers who will police the event.

Housh said that the Village must find a balance between sponsorship and being responsible with taxpayer dollars.

“We’ve indicated to YS Pride that the costs to manage that event from the Village side are well above $5,000,” Housh said.

He later commented that Council was shifting to providing in-kind donations for events.

Salmerón said the process of providing event organizers with the Village’s costs as host would help both organizers and villagers understand the impact of local events.

“There’s no way of recovering 100% of our expenses, but we are looking to recover some of it,” Salmerón said.

Part of the discussion of the Pride donation focused on the process of hosting an event and requesting donations from Council. Salmerón said he wanted to form an events committee, which would be an intermediary between Council and those seeking to organize an event.

“I’d like to bring legislation to the next meeting,” Salmerón said.

In other Council business, May 1:

• Council passed a resolution authorizing Salmerón to act as fiscal agent for a grant awarded to the Yellow Springs Police Department by the State Homeland Security Program. The grant would cover the cost — $95,000 — for 10 portable barricades and one trailer to store and move the barricades. The barricades will be used for events such as Street Fair, preventing vehicles from entering crowded areas.

• Council voted to allow two local LLCs — Bushco, owned by John and Eliza Bush; and Massies Creek Ventures, owned by Brian Drew — to begin the process of applying for PUDs for their respective properties. According to documents provided by Zoning Administrator Denise Swinger, changing the zoning to PUD with underlying zoning of mixed use industrial would allow for more flexibility in the uses of the two properties. Because Council allowed the process to begin, both Bushco and Massies Creek will need to go through the PUD process, which begins with a preliminary PUD application that will make its way through Planning Commission.

The next Village Council meeting will be held on Monday, May 15 in Council chambers.