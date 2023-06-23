Planning Commission Meeting Agenda
- Published: June 23, 2023
— Public Notice —
PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA
Tuesday, June 27, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers
The public hearing will be broadcast “live” via Channel 5 Community Access cable station, which is simultaneously shown on the Village’s “Community Access Yellow Springs” YouTube station. To join live to make a statement during the public hearing, contact the Council Clerk at clerk@yso.com or at 937-767-9126.
CALL TO ORDER
ROLL CALL
REVIEW OF AGENDA
REVIEW OF MINUTES
• Minutes of May 9, 2023 Regular Meeting
COMMUNICATIONS
COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORT
CITIZEN COMMENTS
CONSENT AGENDA• Diane Chiddister has submitted a minor subdivision application for her property at 175 Yellow Springs Fairfield Road, Parcel ID #F19000100130001200.
PUBLIC HEARINGS
• Conditional Use Application – R-A, Low Density Residential District – Nancy Lineburgh has submitted an application to operate a transient guest lodging establishment at 202 Allen Street – Chapter 1248 Residential Districts, Chapter 1262 Conditional Uses. Greene County Parcel ID# F190001000600000100.
OLD BUSINESS
NEW BUSINESS
AGENDA PLANNING
ADJOURNMENT
