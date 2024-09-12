Last month, Yellow Springs gained its newest public art installation: a six-by-eight-foot colored pencil illustration of four-legged suburban homes crushing a quintessential red American barn.

It’s “Winds of Change: Plight of the American Farmer,” local resident and artist Don Sak’s most recent work, now hanging on the side of YS Hardware.

“It’s a sad epitaph for the small farmers who can’t make it anymore,” Sak told the News. “Land use is changing … what I’m showing is probably a worst-case scenario. So, take from it what you will. “