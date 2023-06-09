Yellow Springs Street Fair returns on Saturday

The June Yellow Springs Street Fair returns Saturday, June 10, downtown.

Hosted by the YS Chamber of Commerce, the event will feature 250 vendor booths, open 9 a.m.–5 p.m., along with 65 local shops and eateries. Other elements include a downtown stage with live performances from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and a Music & Beer Fest at John Bryan Community Center, from noon to 7 p.m.

A free shuttle service will run from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., with pickup/drop off parking locations at Yellow Springs High School and Young’s Jersey Dairy.