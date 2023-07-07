2023 Fourth of July festivities

By noon, crowds were assembled along sidewalks up and down Xenia Avenue to enjoy the parade as it made its way towards the north end of town. Shown above are the Seadogs soaking onlookers from their float.

As dusk approached, hundreds gathered at Gaunt Park and rooftops and lawns in surrounding neighborhoods to take in the seasonal pyrotechnics. Afterwards, many took advantage of Gaunt Park Pool’s midnight swim.