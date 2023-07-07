Wagner Subaru
Village Life

At the annual Fourth of July parade, which meandered through downtown Yellow Springs, the Seadogs soaked onlookers from their float. (Photo by Matt Minde)

2023 Fourth of July festivities

The annual Fourth of July festivities went according to patriotic plan on Tuesday.

By noon, crowds were assembled along sidewalks up and down Xenia Avenue to enjoy the parade as it made its way towards the north end of town. Shown above are the Seadogs soaking onlookers from their float.

As dusk approached, hundreds gathered at Gaunt Park and rooftops and lawns in surrounding neighborhoods to take in the seasonal pyrotechnics. Afterwards, many took advantage of Gaunt Park Pool’s midnight swim.

