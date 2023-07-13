— Public Notice —

Village Council Agenda

Monday, July 17, 2023, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

SWEARINGS-IN

• Deja Freeman to Public Arts and Culture Commission

• Alex Klug to Environmental Commission

ANNOUNCEMENTS

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of June 29, 2023 Special Session: Joint Meeting with YSDC

• Minutes of July 3, 2023 Regular Session

• June Credit Card Statement

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:20 p.m.)

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-27 Rezoning 108 Cliff Street, Parcel ID Number F19-000100110025600 from I-1 Mixed Use Industrial to Planned Unit Development (PUD) and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly and Approving the Preliminary Development Plan

• Second Reading and Public Hearing of Ordinance 2023-33 Amending the Personnel Policy Manual

• Resolution 2023-52 Certifying Delinquent Water, Sewer, Trash, and Electric Bills to the Auditor of Greene County, State Of Ohio, for Placement on the Greene County Tax Duplicate

• Resolution 2023-53 Authorizing the Removal of Defunct and Uncollectible Utility Account Balances from the Utility Billing System of the Village of Yellow Springs from the Years 2018 through 2022

• Resolution 2023-54 Approving a Lease for Lawson Place Apartments

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:50 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS

MANAGER’S REPORT (8 p.m.)

• Public Works Overview

OLD BUSINESS (8:35 p.m.)

• Follow Up re: YS Promotional Slide Deck (Housh: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS

BOARD AND COMMISSION REPORTS (8:40 p.m.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:45 p.m., 15 mins.)



NO FIRST MEETING IN AUGUST

Aug. 21: • Event Fees Semi-Final Actual Cost

• Budget Process Check In

• Composting Plan for Village Residents

• Reading of Resolution 2023-4x Authorizing the Village Manager to Enter into a Contract with the City of Xenia for Emergency Dispatch Services

• Resolution 2023-XX Awarding a Lease to Farm Ten Acres of Village Owned Property Located on the Northwest Edge of Sutton Farm

• Second Quarter Financials

• Treasurer Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

EXECUTIVE SESSION

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.