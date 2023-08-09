Ohio Special Election Results | Issue 1 defeated

Issue 1 was struck down by voters in a special election held Tuesday, Aug. 8. The controversial initiative, if passed, would have created more rigid requirements for citizens aiming to make changes to the Ohio Constitution.

According to unofficial election results posted on the website of Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose Wednesday morning, Aug. 9, the ballot initiative was defeated 1,744,094 votes (57.01%) to 1,315,346 (42.99%) votes, with all 8,885 Ohio precincts reporting; 58,073 absentee and provisional ballots remained outstanding at press time. About 38.5% of Ohio’s registered voters weighed in on Issue 1.

The initiative also failed in Greene County, though by a slimmer margin: According to unofficial results posted by the Greene County Board of Elections late Tuesday night, 42.85% of Greene County voters came out for the special election, and the measure was defeated 25,634 (50.5%) votes to 25,174 (49.5%) — a difference of 460 votes.

Individual precinct results were not available at press time.

Issue 1 aimed to require that any future initiative proposal be signed by 5% of voters in all of Ohio’s 88 counties, rather than the current requirement of 44 counties. It would also have raised the percentage of necessary votes to adopt an amendment at the ballot from a simple majority to 60%.

An initiative backed by Republican lawmakers, Issue 1 was an effort to forestall an upcoming Nov. 7 ballot initiative submitted by Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights and Ohioans for Reproductive Freedom that, if passed, will protect abortion rights in the state. According to a 2022 poll conducted by AP VoteCast, about 59% of Ohio voters support legal access to abortion.

In June, Secretary of State Frank LaRose said Issue 1 was “100% about keeping a radical pro-abortion amendment out of our constitution.” In a statement late Tuesday night, LaRose blamed the initiative’s failure on the influence of “dark money billionaires from California to New York.”