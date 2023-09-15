40 years of Chamber Music in Yellow Springs

Chamber Music in Yellow Springs, or CMYS, will mark its 40th anniversary this season, which opens Sunday, Sept. 24.

Established in 1983, CMYS was founded by a handful of devoted classical music lovers. Forty years later, the nonprofit organization remains an all-volunteer enterprise.

The signature program of Chamber Music in Yellow Springs is its annual series of professional classical performances set in the intimate and resonant sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. Talk-back sessions with the musicians typically follow the 4 p.m. Sunday programs.

“We’re committed not only to presenting outstanding performances, but also to making these experiences accessible for a diverse audience,” Bruce Bradtmiller, president of CMYS, said in a press release. “It’s a community effort.”

Several initiatives help ensure that mission: admission is free for those 25 and younger; concerts are live-streamed at a lower subscription cost; and occasional outreach events are designed for senior living facilities as well as schools.

The first concert of the 2023–2024 season — 4 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24 — features the vocal ensemble CANTUS, an eight-member “low voice” a cappella ensemble. Praised for its “expressive power,” CANTUS presents a wide-ranging repertoire with works drawn from the Renaissance through the 21st century.

The season continues with a “Fortieth Fete Fundraiser” on Sunday, Nov. 5, as well as four more Sunday concerts: Isidore String Quartet, Dec. 3; Aero Saxophone Quartet, Feb. 4; PUBLIQuartet, March 10; and the Annual Competition Finalists, April 28. The finalists featured in this last program compete for $7,500, including an Audience Choice Award. Previous winners include such accomplished ensembles as the Dover Quartet, the Calidore Quartet and the Jasper Quartet.

General admission single-concert tickets are $30; season tickets are $125. Students and persons 25 and under are admitted free. More information and advance tickets are available online at cmys.org, or by phoning 937-374-8800.

CMYS concerts are made possible in part by state tax dollars allocated by the Ohio Legislature to the Ohio Arts Council (OAC). The OAC is a state agency that funds and supports quality arts experiences to strengthen Ohio communities culturally, educationally, and economically. CMYS is also grateful to its many individual donors.