Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Sept. 29, 2023

CROSS-COUNTRY

Shorthanded Bulldogs run well

Running once again with depleted rosters due to illness, the Bulldogs performed admirably at the hilly Ohio Caverns Invitational course on Saturday, Sept. 23. Only 19 out of a roster of 31 runners participated.

The high school girls team placed fifth out of 14 teams and was led by the trio of Abebu Barnett (30th), Sasi Drees (42nd) and Rebecca DeWine (43rd), who all earned medals. They were complemented by Hannah Finney, Lauren Finney and Llnyah Grant in the field of 55 runners.

The high school boys team had only three runners — however, Kyle Johnston (66th), Arthur DeVore (71st) and Kael Cooney (74th) ran efficient races in a strong field of 89 runners.

The McKinney boys team, running against top flight competition, finished in fifth place out of 14 teams. Eighth-graders Matteo Chaiten (20th) and Maddox Buster (26th) garnered medals, with Henry Babb, Graham Turnmire, Sam Gabbard and Sherrod Wheeler running gutsy races that paced the Bulldogs among the 48 competitors.

The shorthanded McKinney girls squad put on quite a show, with Sierra Sundell-Turner (12th), Violet Matteson (14th) and Elise Bongorno (21st) receiving medals, and Bella Thomas running one of her best times of the year.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer shared that, despite being impacted by the shortage of runners, those who were in attendance performed with determination, effort and vigor. She further stated that this hilly course was the toughest course of the year, but that the majority of the runners ran great times.

The Bulldogs will travel next to the Clark County Fairgrounds in Springfield to compete in the Jim Murray Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 30.

—John Gudgel, coach

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs sweep three matches

The Yellow Springs High School varsity volleyball team kept the wins coming last week, winning three matches in a row.

The girls dominated Legacy Christian Academy 3–0 at home on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and kept up their streak in two following away games against Jefferson and Wilmington on Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 20 and 21, again keeping the opposing teams scoreless, 3–0.

Juniors Adeline Zinger and Lacey Longshaw led the team for kills across all three contests, and senior Violet Babb continued to be the leader for digs.

The team retains their current second-place position within the Metro Buckeye Conference, with a current conference record of 3–1 and a season record of 8–4

—YS News staff

SOCCER

Girls seated at third in division

After a few losses, the varsity girls soccer team pulled out two at-home wins last week, besting Miami Valley School 6–2 on Tuesday, Sept. 19, and Belmont, 7–0, on Thursday, Sept. 21.

At Tuesday’s contest against MVS, several offensive players worked to rack up the goals, with senior Alisha Cowen and junior Lili Herzog each scoring two, and junior Gema Brizuela and senior Nevaeh Smith scoring one each. Senior defensive player Lily Kibblewhite netted five saves and two goal assists.

The same players kept the goals coming against Belmont on Thursday, with Cowen scoring three goals, followed by Smith with two and Brizuela and Herzog with one each. Kibblewhite brought in one save to keep the opposition scoreless.

At press time, the team ranked third of six teams in its division, with a conference record of 1–1–0 and a season record of 4–6–0.

After loss, win, boys still hold second

The varsity boys soccer team suffered a midseason loss last week, falling 3–1 to Miami East at an away game Tuesday, Sept. 19. The boys came back triumphant, however, defeating Emmanuel Christian 5–0 at home Thursday, Sept. 23.

Senior Eli Matteson scored the lone goal at Tuesday’s game. Though Miami East ultimately prevailed, senior Antonio Chaiten worked hard to keep the opposing team’s ball away from the net, with four saves.

Thursday’s game told a different story, however, with juniors Sam Gilley and Landon Harris netting two goals each, with another from Matteson really driving home the win. Freshman Wyatt Fagan proved his defensive mettle during the matching, with seven saves to keep Emmanuel Christian scoreless.

The team’s current season record is 6–3–0, with the most current match results leaving the boys still undefeated in their conference division with a record of 3–0–0.

—YS News staff