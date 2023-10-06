Antioch College ranked in ‘Top 100 Liberal Arts Schools’

Antioch College announced last week that for the first time since its reopening in 2011, the college has been listed in the latest U.S. News & World Report’s Top 100 National Liberal Arts Schools ranking.

Antioch is tied at No. 100 with six other institutions, including Earlham in Richmond, Ind.; Morehouse, in Atlanta, Ga.; and Sarah Lawrence, in Bronxville, N.Y.

Inclusion on the list “affirms a dedication to a world-class education that empowers students to become engaged, informed and socially responsible citizens,” according to a press release from the college. “

This ranking is the latest indicator of a successful turnaround, including an incoming class that is 25% larger than last year, an increase in institutional grants and student-derived revenue and a successful expansion of community-based learning and cultural programs,” the release continued.

“We are thrilled and humbled by this achievement,” Antioch President Jane Fernandes said in the release. “This recognition is a testament to the dedication of our faculty, staff and students, who have worked tirelessly to create an academic community that embodies our core values.”