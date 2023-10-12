Bulldog Sports Round-Up | Oct. 6, 2023

VOLLEYBALL

Bulldogs move into first place

After another three consecutive wins, the YSHS varsity volleyball team moved into first place in their division in the Metro Buckeye Conference. The team is currently tied with Dayton Christian as they head toward their final two conference matches of the season.

The varsity girls bested Emmanuel Christian 3–1 at an away match on Wednesday, Sept. 27; Dayton Christian 3–1 at home on Thursday, Sept. 28; and Xenia 3–1 away on Monday, Oct. 2.

Coach Phil Renfro wrote this week: “Our back row and front row play are equally solid, with Adeline Zinger and Lacey Longshaw leading the attack [with] timely and necessary contributions from Malayna Buster, Ella Laws, Hannah Parker and Molly Flanagan in the front row. The back row is anchored by Libero Violet Babb and solid performances by DS Ru Robertson, DS Addison Shafeek and DS Chloe Bayard. Our setter/quarterback Ariana Robinson is leading the offense as a sophomore as well, defensively keeping us in offense even when she’s not setting the attack.”

The highlight of the week, according to Renfro, was in the match against Xenia, when Buster and Flanagan took on new positions due to an injury for Longshaw.

“After some inevitable uncertainty at first with the new lineup the girls settled in both of them had great nights in a new role and helped lead us to win,” he wrote. “Our leadership from our upperclassmen [Zinger, Babb and Laws] really helped make things fluid, even in the case of some adversity.”

The team’s current conference record is 6–1, with a season record of 12–4.

—YS News staff

SOCCER

Boys tied for second after win, loss

The varsity boys soccer team took down opponents Greenon 3–1 away on Tuesday, Sept. 26, but suffered their only conference loss thus far to division rivals Dayton Christian 4–0 on Thursday, Sept. 28. Though the team remains in second place in their division in the Metro Buckeye Conference, they’re now tied with Legacy Christian Academy.

Individual stats from the matches were not available at press time.

The team’s current season record is 6–3–0, with the most current match results leaving the boys with a conference record of 3–1–0.

Girls still at third; senior night slated

The Bulldogs managed to hold on to their third-place spot within the division last week after tying with Carlisle 0–0 in an away match on Monday, Sept. 25, and a 0–6 loss at home to Dayton Christian on Thursday, Sept. 28.

Though the Bulldogs didn’t score in either match, senior defensive player Lily Kibblewhite racked up an impressive 16 saves against Carlisle to help keep the match tied. In the match against Dayton Christian, Kibblewhite saved 21 of the 27 goals attempted by the opposing team.

At press time, the team’s conference record was 1–2–0, with a season record of 4–7–1.

The team will hold their senior night and final home game of the season Monday, Oct. 9, at 5:30 p.m. Girls wearing blue or a soccer jersey are welcome to attend for free. All are invited to come out and cheer on the Bulldogs.

—YS News staff

CROSS-COUNTRY

Season, all-time bests at Jim Murray

It was a great day to be a Bulldog as the Yellow Springs High School and McKinney Middle School cross-country teams had great performances at the Jim Murray Invitational, held at the Clark County Fairgrounds Saturday, Sept. 30.

The McKinney boys team placed fourth out of 19 schools and 81 competitors. Eighth-grader Alex Lewis asserted himself with a medal-winning ninth-place time and a personal best of 12:34. Fellow eighth-graders Matteo Chaiten (22nd), Maddox Buster (36th), Graham Turnmire (49th) and Sherrod Wheeler (52nd) ran strong races and season best times. First-year runners Luke Levier and Sam Garrard ran solid races that contributed to the overall team performance.

The shorthanded McKinney girls squad all ran season best times, with three of the runners earning ribbons. Sierra Sundell-Turner (19th), Violet Matteson (22nd) and Elise Bongorno (26th) ran personal best times, along with Bella Thomas, who ran her fastest time of the year, in the field of 68 runners.

The YSHS girls squad was at full strength as they finished in 13th place in a field of 28 teams and 196 competitors. Each runner earned season-best times, led by ninth-grader Abebu Barnett (96th), Rebecca DeWine (109th) and Sasi Drees (140th). Sophomores Llnyah Grant, Hannah Finney and Lauren Finney, along with junior Cynthia Burke, ran admirably in this large field of runners.

The YSHS boys team had enough runners to field a team, but were still missing several runners. Nevertheless, they managed to finish in 19th place among 28 teams and 282 runners. Ninth-grader Wills Oberg had a breakthrough race over the three-mile course (19:30), while Kyle Johnston and freshman Oskar Dennis ran strong races. Seniors Kael Cooney and Charles Whitlock ran all-time bests and were ably supported by fellow senior Kyle Raymer.

Coach Isabelle Dierauer noted that, out of the 24 YS runners who competed, 22 set all-time or season best times. She further commented that the team is nearly back at full strength after dealing with health issues the past two meets.

The Bulldogs will compete for the first time ever at the Mechanicsburg Invitational this Saturday, Oct. 7

—John Gudgel, coach