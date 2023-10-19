— Public Notice —

Special Council Meeting: Work Session Budget Meeting #2

Friday, October 20, 2023, 12–2 p.m., Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

WORK SESSION:

• 12:05–1 p.m. Review of budget overview with changes from Budget Meeting #1 and potential other changes

• 1–1:45 p.m. High-Level Strategy: Accomplishing Village Goals: Infrastructure, Housing, Economic Development, Municipal Broadband

• 1:45–2 p.m. Council Budget: Events; Commissions; Special Projects (Council)

ADJOURNMENT

The next regularly scheduled meeting of Council for the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, November 6, 2023.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.