Doug’s adieu

On Wednesday, Oct. 9, Mills Lawn Elementary students crowded the school sidewalk to surprise a misty-eyed Officer Doug Andrus with signs of appreciation and thunderous cheers and applause. After 17 years in Yellow Springs, Andrus hung up the badge and retired. His last day was a 15-hour-long shift on Saturday, Oct. 12 — Fall Street Fair.

“From the start he was the embodiment of what community policing should look like,” Police Chief Burge told the News. “On any given day, Officer Andrus had no ‘down time,’ as he filled his working hours with business checks, school visits, neighborhood patrols, bike patrols and more.”

Burge continued: “Unfortunately, but very fitting, I believe Officer Andrus’ true accomplishments are the ones no one will ever know about. The acts of violence prevented, the relationships developed that led someone down a more productive path, the knowledge of those he served that allowed him to intervene before a tragedy could strike. These are the unmeasurable acts that define a good police officer and a good police department.”

Photos by Reilly Dixon