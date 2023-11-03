2023 Village Inspiration and Design Award celebration set

The YS Public Arts & Culture Commission will honor its 2023 VIDA recipients in a celebration Friday, Nov. 3, 6–8 p.m., at Herndon Gallery on the Antioch College campus.

The VIDA, which stands for Village Inspiration and Design Award, honors creatives in Yellow Springs whose work has positively affected the local community and culture.

This year’s honors are in three categories: music, visual art and design, and dance.

The awardees for this year are Catherine Roma, of The World House Choir, for her contributions in music; visual artists Deborah Dixon and Pierre Nagley, for their many years of contributions to the arts in this community and beyond; and Valerie Blackwell-Truitt, an accomplished dancer and choreographer and the organizer of the Community Dance and Performance Art show.

Each VIDA winner will receive a trophy, and eventually their name will be added to a plaque that will accompany the mobile “Y” sculpture created by Jon Barlow Hudson.

The Nov. 3 celebration will include live music, a DJ and light refreshments. The event is free and open to the public.