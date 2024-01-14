The National Weather Service has issued a wind chill advisory for the region until Monday, Jan. 15. Ambient temperatures with lows of 3ºF and highs of 15º F, coupled with 15 mph winds can produce a wind chill as low as -10º F, enough to cause frostbite in as little as 30 minutes on exposed skin. Low temperatures will continue throughout the week, with wind chill expected to remain in the -5º to -10º F.

Use caution while traveling outside and wear appropriate clothing to protect exposed areas including nose and ears.

Welfare checks:

Village police and Miami Township Fire Rescue will make rounds to check on people with known care issues. If you are concerned about someone’s welfare, please call the police so that they may check on them.

If you have no heat or are suffering from exposure-related issues, call 911. Please note that it is illegal for electric and gas providers to turn off services if the temperature falls below freezing. The Bryan Center is also available 24 hours a day for warmth, if necessary.

Visit the YS News website frequently for the updates on closures or rescheduled events.