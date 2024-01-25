International Peace Museum to launch nonviolence campaign

The International Peace Museum in downtown Dayton is participating in a global initiative addressing the documented escalation in hate crimes and violence in recent years.

“A Season for Nonviolence” is a 64-day campaign designed “to inspire individuals and communities to reflect on their actions, attitudes and contributions toward forging a more peaceful and equitable society,” according to a press release from the Dayton museum.

The effort spans Jan. 30 through April 4, the memorial anniversaries of the assassinations of Mahatma Gandhi and the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. Featured panelists include Tushar Arun Gandhi, the Rev. Joel L. King, Jr., Gregory W. Foster and Brian Polkinghorn, Ph.D., pioneer in conflict analysis and dispute resolution.

The International Peace Museum’s “Season for Nonviolence” will include a variety of activities, which are listed on the museum’s website: peace.museum. Yellow Springs resident Alice Young-Basora, the museum’s director of education, notes that the website also features educational resources for teachers and individuals.

“Real change always begins at the grassroots level,” said International Peace Museum Executive Director Kevin Kelly in a recent press release. “Our community is the heartbeat of positive transformation, and by focusing on a Season for Nonviolence, we can rally together to foster a culture of empathy, understanding and harmony.”

Yellow Springs resident and Museum Board Chairman Gregory Schell has similar hopes. In the same press release, he said he envisions Dayton — “the City of Peace” — being able to “set a powerful example for communities worldwide.”

The local campaign’s public activities will launch Saturday, Jan. 27, with a free “Flame of Hope” workshop from 1–3 p.m. at the museum, 10 N. Ludlow St., Dayton. Saturday evening, from 6–9 p.m., an “In Their Steps” reception is planned. Cost for the evening event is $50; tickets are available from the museum’s website.