Juanita Richardson, 90, passed away Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, after a long battle with heart and kidney disease.

She was born Dec. 5, 1933, to John and Hazel Barton of Wartrace, Tennessee. She was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul Richardson; parents, John and Hazel Barton; brothers, Howard and John Jr. Barton; and sister, Jackie Greene.

A resident of Yellow Springs for over five decades, Juanita was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church, worked as a special education aide in the Yellow Springs school system, and worked at the Yellow Springs Credit Union. She celebrated her 90th birthday last month in grand style with multiple parties and an overwhelmingly touching card shower from friends and family near and far.

Juanita’s family would like to thank everyone in the community who helped make it possible for her to stay in the house she loved and shared with her husband of 67 years. The Yellow Springs communitywide love and support have been tremendous.

Juanita is survived by her daughters, Natasha Dela Cruz and Tonia Richardson; son-in-law, Ramon Dela Cruz; and grandsons, Alex (Samantha) Dela Cruz and Emmanuel Dela Cruz.

Service will be held Saturday, Jan. 20, 2024, at St. Paul Catholic Church, 308 Phillips St. Yellow Springs, Ohio. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., with Mass at 11 a.m., followed by interment at St. Paul Cemetery and a light luncheon at the church. Arrangements entrusted to the former Porter-Qualls-Freeman Funeral Home, now Marlan Gary Funeral Home Springfield Chapel.