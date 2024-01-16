In loving memory of Shenise Michelle Hamilton, who departed this world Dec. 28, 2023, leaving behind cherished memories and a legacy of love.

Shenise was born April 22, 1968, to Harold and Beverly Hamilton Jr., in Springfield. After graduating from Yellow Springs High School, she secured a local position at Antioch Publishing, prior to starting a career in the radio broadcasting industry at Clear Channel Communications of Dayton. Later she would relocate to Cincinnati to accept a promotion with Radio One’s The Wiz as the traffic manager prioritizing commercial advertisement schedules.

Shenise was eager to make a difference in the world and grew passionate about helping others. She decided to embark on a new career within the healthcare industry, where she worked as a phlebotomist for the past 11 years.

Shenise was an avid football fan, cheering on her favorite teams, the University of Michigan and the Dallas Cowboys. She also enjoyed watching movies, baking and spending precious quality time with her family, friends and grandpup.

Shenise is survived by her daughter, Aja Welch; mother, Beverly Hamilton; siblings, Shawn Drafton, Robin Suber, Lisa Hamilton, Adriane Hamilton and Aaron Hamilton; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her father, Harold Hamilton, Jr.

Family and friends said a final goodbye to Shenise on Jan. 10, 2024, at First United Christian Church of Xenia. The viewing began at 11 a.m., followed at 1 p.m. by the funeral service and repast.

In lieu of flowers, the family requested that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

May Shenise Hamilton rest in eternal peace, and may those who knew and loved her find strength and comfort during this difficult time.