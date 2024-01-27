Ten-Minute Play Festival seeks scripts

The Yellow Springs Theater Company is accepting script submissions for the 2024 annual Ten-Minute Play Festival, featuring a selection of plays no longer than 10 minutes.

The projected performance dates are June 7 and 8. The performance location is to be determined, but anticipated to be outdoors, as in recent years.

The deadline for submitting scripts is March 1. Submissions should be sent to ystheatercompany@gmail.com, and should include a biographical statement about the author and information about how the author developed the idea for the play and availability to be involved in casting and/or directing the work.

Minimal sets, lights and sound will be available, so submissions have to be adaptable to those limitations.