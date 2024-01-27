Get the 2024 Yellow Springs News Wall Calendar
Performing Arts

Local thespians Niki Sage, Marie Hertzler, Ali Thomas and Steve McQueen struck a pose during a past rehearsal the annual Yellow Springs 10-Minute Play Festival. Their play, “Biology: An Education,” written by Anthony Fife of Yellow Springs, appeared along with others at the 2022 festival this weekend on the south lawn at YS High School (Photo by Rosemary Burmester)

Ten-Minute Play Festival seeks scripts

The Yellow Springs Theater Company is accepting script submissions for the 2024 annual Ten-Minute Play Festival, featuring a selection of plays no longer than 10 minutes.

The projected performance dates are June 7 and 8. The performance location is to be determined, but anticipated to be outdoors, as in recent years.

The deadline for submitting scripts is March 1. Submissions should be sent to ystheatercompany@gmail.com, and should include a biographical statement about the author and information about how the author developed the idea for the play and availability to be involved in casting and/or directing the work.

Minimal sets, lights and sound will be available, so submissions have to be adaptable to those limitations.

