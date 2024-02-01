— Public Notice —



Village Council Agenda

Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, 7 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION (7 p.m.)

• For the Purpose of Discussion of the Employment of a Public Employee.

MOTION TO JOIN REGULAR SESSION

ANNOUNCEMENTS (7 p.m.)

CONSENT AGENDA

• Minutes of January 16, 2024 Regular Session

• Minutes of January 26, 2024, Special Session: Council Retreat

REVIEW OF AGENDA

PETITIONS/COMMUNICATIONS

PUBLIC HEARINGS/LEGISLATION (7:30 p.m.)

• First Reading of Ordinance 2024-01 Rezoning One Parcel Totaling 0.55 Acres of Property Located at 545 Dayton Street from Conservation (C) District to Medium Density Residential (R-B) District and Amending the Zoning Map Accordingly

• Reading of Resolution 2024-11 Authorizing the Interim Village Manager to Enter into an Agreement with Yellow Springs Community Foundation to Accept Parking Donations as a Pass-Through Agent

• Reading of Resolution 2024-12 Authorizing Payment of Invoices with a Then and Now Certificate for the First Quarter Of 2024

CITIZEN CONCERNS (7:45 p.m.)

SPECIAL REPORTS (7:55 p.m.)

• Planning Commission End of Year Report (Susan Stiles: 5 min.)

• PACC End of Year Report (Amy Wamsley: 5 min.)

• Quarterly Financials (Kemper: 5 min.)

• Treasurer’s Report (Kintner: 5 min.)

MANAGER’S REPORT (8:15. p.m.)

OLD BUSINESS (8:25. p.m.)

• Retreat Report Out (Stokes: 5 min.)

NEW BUSINESS (8:30. p.m.)

•Gas Aggregation Update (Burns: 5 min.)

FUTURE AGENDA ITEMS* (8:35 p.m.)

Feb. 20: • Broadband Work Session (6-7pm)

• YSPD: Ohio Collaborative Accreditation Report (Doug Anders)

• Environmental Commission End of Year Report

*Future Agenda items are noted for planning purposes only and are subject to change.

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.