— Public Notice —

Village Council Special Meeting: Interview of Candidate for Village Manager

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024, 3–5 p.m.

Council Chambers, second floor, Bryan Community Center

THIS MEETING WILL NOT BE LIVE-STREAMED. Please be advised that if you wish to participate, you MUST identify yourself and your contact information as it will be part of the public record created from the meeting. No unidentified statements or commentary will be read into the minutes of the meeting or responded to in real time. Council may establish reasonable uniform limitations on public participation, including time restrictions for comments.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

EXECUTIVE SESSION

• To Consider the Appointment of a Public Employee and Conduct an Interview for the Position of Village Manager

MOTION TO ENTER REGULAR SESSION (4:30 p.m.)

COUNCIL DISCUSSION

• Discussion and Decision Regarding Next Steps

ADJOURNMENT

The next regular meeting of the Council of the Village of Yellow Springs will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024.

The Village of Yellow Springs is committed to providing reasonable accommodations for people with disabilities. Any person requiring a disability accommodation should contact the Village Clerk of Council’s Office at 937-767-9126 or via e-mail at clerk@yso.com for more information.