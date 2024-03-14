Submit your thoughts as a graduating senior
Free community meal welcomes all

The locally based Beloved Community Project offers a free community meal the third Saturday of each month, noon–2 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church. The next meal is March 16. All are welcome to participate; there is no residency requirement.

The menu features healthy homemade food, and a grocery table is available for guests to take items home.

The Beloved Community Project Inc. is a nonprofit, nondenominational, independent group committed to social justice and the benevolence of the Yellow Springs community. Donations are accepted but not required.

