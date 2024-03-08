World House Choir, MUSE to perform

The World House Choir will join forces with MUSE, Cincinnati’s Women’s Choir, for the locally based community choir’s second annual “BREAD & ROSES: A Celebration of International Women’s Day” concert Friday, March 8. The 7 p.m. performance will be in the Foundry Theater on the Antioch College campus. Admission is free.

The program title and World House Choir’s opening song, “Bread and Roses,” comes out of the 1912 women’s textile workers strike in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The song states: “we want both bread” — a living wage, fair compensation, equal pay for equal work — “and roses” — beauty, art and the opportunity to flourish.

MUSE, under the direction of Interim Director Reina Dickey, will perform several songs of protest, including the Italian folk song “Bella Ciao,” which was adopted as an anthem of the anti-fascist resistance in 1943. MUSE has added a verse in Farsi to support the women jailed in Iran after Mahsa Amini was killed by police in 2022. The group’s set will also include Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way.”

Yellow Springs resident Dawn Knickerbocker, a citizen of White Earth Nation, will be the program’s keynote speaker. Other program highlights include storyteller Omope Carter Daboiku, dancer Ashley Perry Smith and a string band of Yellow Springs musicians accompanying two audience sing-alongs.