After the Feb. 29 publication of the obituary for Robin Lloyd Thornton, who died Feb. 16, 2024 at 90 years of age, some details of his estate distribution changed. Walten Orum, son of his ex-wife, was found alive, contrary to reports. A last will from 1985, written by Robin, left his estate to this stepson. The ex-wife is also alive, contrary again, to reports. All estate assets and responsibilities have been turned over to “Chip” Walten Orum, rather than going toward humanitarian aid for the children of Palestine, as indicated in his obituary.

A private donation, not from the Thornton estate, has been made to the UN Crisis Relief Fund, for the people of Palestine, in the amount of $1,000, in memory of Robin Thornton’s life-long conviction that to remove these people from their rightful home has always been an injustice.