Yellow Springs Board of Education | Request for Qualifications

Yellow Springs Board of Education

The Yellow Springs Exempted Village School District board of Education will accept qualifications from design professionals to provide from design professionals to provide the Commissioning Agent services for its Districtwide Improvement Project, as more particularly described in the RFQ.

Interested firms may request an RFQ from Jacob McGrath, Treasurer at jmcgrath@ysschools.org

Qualifications will be accepted until 12:00 p.m. local time, April 22, 2024. 

