Deborah McColaugh

Deborah Jean “Debbie” McColaugh left this world on April 7, 2024, leaving it immeasurably more beautiful than how she found it.

Born July 19, 1951, Debbie hailed from Fairborn, but spent most of her life in the village of Yellow Springs. In her youth she participated in softball and tennis and played the piano. Sight reading came naturally to her, something her children would later find awe inspiring. She excelled academically, and was placed in advanced science and mathematics studies.

Debbie would continue to be a great academic, graduating with honors from Antioch College and Antioch University McGregor. She had a voracious appetite for learning and could always be found with the latest political memoir, gardening book, psychology text or philosophical readings. She also enjoyed Michael Connelly novels.

Debbie had a life full of varied work and volunteer positions. In the 1970s she worked as a deputy for Greene County Animal Control. During her scholarly studies in the late ’90s and early 2000s, she worked as an office manager for village chiropractor Dr. Poortinga. She made many lifelong friends through her position. In addition to her duties, she coordinated patient visits for Tibetan medicine physician Emchi Shakya Dorje, of Canada. The Emchi would travel to see patients in the Yellow Springs area. She volunteered her time to continue coordinating patient visits up to the COVID crisis.

After receiving her master’s from Antioch University McGregor, she worked as a court-appointed mediator for custody cases, and later, federal cases with the United States Postal Service. Before COVID she had accepted a position with the 2020 U.S. Census. Debbie was a strong advocate for social services and helping others. She volunteered for the local Democratic Convention for multiple years as well as for local village campaigns.

Debbie was an avid gardener and lover of plants, working as a freelance landscaper into her last year of life. She was beloved by her clients for the beauty she brought to their homes, as well as for her kind and cheerful demeanor.

As a VW fan, Debbie could be seen around town in her red Jetta with Mickey Mouse antenna decorations and “Badge of the Caver” bumper stickers.

In her spare time, when not tending to her own plants, Debbie enjoyed reading, cooking, baking, sewing, biking, puzzles and fashion. She loved to give homemade treats to her family, friends, clients and longtime mechanic of her beloved Jetta. She especially enjoyed sewing clothes, Halloween costumes and educational aids for her children, Robert and Jennifer. She was also a baseball enthusiast. Her favorite team was the San Francisco Giants.

She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.

If so desired, condolences can be sent to: 2295 Longvista Lane, Unit 104, Fairborn, OH 45324.