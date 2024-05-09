— Public Notice —

REPEALING CHAPTER 220.01 “RULES AND PROCEDURES” OF THE CODIFIED ORDINANCES OF THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO AND ENACTING NEW CHAPTER 220.01 “RULES AND PROCEDURES”

ORDINANCE 2024-06, VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO

Interested persons will take note that the Village Council of Yellow Springs on Monday, May 6, gave first reading to an ordinance, text to follow.

Council will give a second reading and pass into law during a public hearing on Monday, May 20, in the Bryan Community Center, 100 Dayton St.

WHEREAS, Codified Ordinance Chapter 220.01 of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio provides for Council’s rules and procedures, as called for in Section 20 of the Village Charter; and

WHEREAS, Village Council has determined that it would be in the best interest of the Village to adopt a new Chapter 220.01 to update these rules and procedures,

NOW, THEREFORE, COUNCIL FOR THE VILLAGE OF YELLOW SPRINGS, OHIO HEREBY ORDAINS THAT:

SECTION 1. Chapter 220.01 entitled “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be repealed.

SECTION 2. A new Chapter 220.01 entitled “Rules and Procedures” of the Codified Ordinances of the Village of Yellow Springs, Ohio be enacted to read as set forth in Exhibit A* with new language underlined and bolded, which is attached hereto and incorporated herein.

SECTION 3. This ordinance shall take effect and be in full force at the earliest date permitted by law.

* Full text of Exhibit A is available online at http://www.yso.com, at the Clerk of Council’s office, Y.S. Library or in the Bryan Center lobby.

—Kevin Stokes, President of Council