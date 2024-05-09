— Public Notice —

PLANNING COMMISSION MEETING AGENDA

Tuesday, May 14, 6 p.m. • Council Chambers

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

REVIEW OF AGENDA

REVIEW OF MINUTES

• Minutes of April 9, 2024 Regular Meeting

COMMUNICATIONS

• The Clerk will receive and file the following: Matt Raska re: Resources on Efficacy of Zoning Reform

COUNCIL AND COMMITTEE REPORTS

• Active Transportation Committee

• Council

• Housing Committee

CITIZEN COMMENTS

PUBLIC HEARINGS

• Conditional Use Application – Central Business District (B-1) – Jake Brummet, on behalf of International Transaction Inc., has submitted a Conditional Use application for Outdoor Patio Seating, in conjunction with a permitted restaurant, at 101 Corry Street – Chapter 1250 Business Districts, Chapter 1262 Conditional Use Requirements; Greene County Parcel #F19000100100005100.

OLD BUSINESS

NEW BUSINESS

AGENDA PLANNING

ADJOURNMENT

