Antioch College earns work college title

Antioch College officials announced earlier this spring that the college had been accepted into the formal federal designation of Federal Work Colleges, marking a historic milestone for both the institution and the state of Ohio.

The only such designated college in the state, Antioch joins a cohort of 10 other work colleges nationwide, “solidifying its commitment to experiential learning, community engagement, and preparing students for meaningful careers,” according to a press release from the college.

The Federal Work College designation, granted by the U.S. Department of Education, recognizes institutions that integrate work experience into their academic programs, fostering a unique and holistic approach to education. Other Federal Work Colleges include Berea and Warren Wilson.

“Antioch College is the premier college for the applied liberal arts, where real-world work experience is fully integrated into the curriculum,” President Jane Fernandes said in the release. “This formal designation of Antioch as a Federal Work College will bring both new focus and added momentum to our campus and our community.”

As a Federal Work College, Antioch will build on its legacy of cooperative education and expand its campus student work program, Antioch College Works.

Luisa Bieri, dean of cooperative, international, and community-based learning, who led the application process, highlighted Antioch’s longstanding commitment to merging work experience through the cooperative education program that dates back to 1927.

“Antioch College has a long history of integrating meaningful work into the undergraduate experience, fostering a transformative education that our students have attested to for decades,” Bieri said in the press release.

“This designation affirms our place of national distinction within higher education,” she added.