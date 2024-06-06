With heavy hearts, we are extremely saddened to announce the death of Davin Kerry Bush, son, brother, and friend of Yellow Springs Ohio. Davin was born in Phoenix, Arizona on Oct. 3, 2002.

Davin was a brilliant young man — he excelled in math, science and any academic challenge that dared face him. Davin analyzed and absorbed every single book that crossed his path. To say Davin was a walking encyclopedia would be an understatement. Davin was a search engine algorithm with an amazing sense of humor! To know him is to smile. Davin also loved playing games — from board games, video games and arcade games, to smashball and basketball.

Davin moved to Yellow Springs in early Spring of 2015 and was embraced by the YSHS Class of 2020. Davin graduated with honors and was awarded a full scholarship to the University of Arizona, where he earned a degree in computer science in 2024. Davin helped establish Rose & Sal Vintage Shop, working alongside his family in various roles simultaneously from 2018 to 2024.

Davin is special to so many and will forever live on in our hearts. He died on May 1, 2024, in Tucson, Arizona.

Davin is survived by his grandfather Kerry Bush; father, David Bush; mother, Susan Estes Burgos; sister, Alex Klaes; brothers, Benny Bell and Charles Bell; step dad, Michael Bell; in addition to many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who love him so much.

Please join us for Davin’s celebration of life on Sunday, June 23, 1:30–4 p.m., in the Mills Park Hotel Banquet Room at 321 Xenia Ave. in Yellow Springs. The event is hosted with help of close friend JJ Bledsoe and sister, Alex.