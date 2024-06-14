June 7–13, 2024 Classifieds

2000 CHEVY 2500 4×4 truck w/side bed tool boxes w/locks and eight foot bed. Automatic and runs well. $5,000 OBO; call 937-206-5710.

FOR SALE: Honda FOURTRAX 300 ATV; needs tune-up. $1,500. Call 937-206-5710.

FOR SALE: Four gently used Michelin tires. DEFENDER LTX M/S; LT 265/75P16. $200 for all four. Call 937-206-5710.

ONE ROKU TV 24-INCH. New with box, indoor antenna, white TV stand/coffee table. All three for $130. Pick-up Yellow Springs, 513-429-8969.

ENERGY AND IMMUNITY IN ONE. Organic Full-Spectrum Hemp Oil (CBD) co-extracted with an organic blend of Chaga (anti-viral), Cordycep (increases oxygen intake and lung function), Turkey Tail (strengthens immune system) and Reishi (boosts immune function) medicinal mushrooms. Contact Robert Hasek, 937-558-8474, robert@entangledbiome.com or order at http://www.entangledbiome.com.

FREE LAYING HENS, two “Black Star”, three years old, healthy. Some supplies included. I would need to look over your coop/run before rehoming. 937-767-8743.

YS REMINDS ME OF THE HAPPY DAYS of my childhood and for that reason I’m offering $250 for a tip that leads to long-term, successful rental of YS studio or one-bedroom, with an excellent landlord who takes good care of the property. I will also pay the landlord $250 who rents to me. Excellent YS references and credit. 614-396-7611 or mariachristianwhittaker@gmail.com.

OLDER PROFESSIONAL looking for rooms or apartment for rent. References: renting in same home since 2015. Charlie 330-554-1824.

TOWNHOUSE APARTMENTS for rent, Hawthorne Place: one-bedroom, $750; two-bedroom, $850; three-bedroom, $950 plus utilities. Laundry facilities on site. 937-324-3606.

COMMERCIAL SPACE for lease: warehouse, storage, production, laboratory, studio space, contractor shop, agribusiness, restaurant. YSMillworks.com, 614-403-3004.

OFFICE/THERAPY SPACE: $310/month. One-year lease. Available now, about 130 square feet, common waiting area, quiet atmosphere. Downtown. 937-684-2366.

AVAILABLE FOR RENT: Three-bedroom, one bath duplex. Updated kitchen, fenced backyard. Walk to town or schools. One-year lease. $1,200 + utilities. Cats welcome. Has washer, dryer hook-up. No central air, has electric heat. 937-767-7958.

FOUND: Dark square-framed presciption glasses at Street Fair, corner of Xenia Ave. and Limestone St. Call 937-602-1200.

AFTER A WHOPPING 24½ years, Mama’s Midnight Bakery is hanging up the apron strings in Yellow Springs. We’re looking for a new proprietor/baker to continue their own home bakery in Yellow Springs. Customers, equipment, recipes and knowledge provided to the right person for a barter. Call Terri at 937-621-3337.

SCHEDULE YOUR SEASONAL HVAC/Heating check-up today! A-C Service Co., your locally owned heating and plumbing company. Call today, 937-767-7406. http://www.acserviceyso.com.

NEIL DOG TRAINING (“evolving” certified professional trainer/retired special education teacher) will help you train your dog. If you are committed, I can help! Neil Silvert, 937-767-1991 or nsilvert1949@gmail.com. Free evaluation. Reasonable rates — sliding scale.

RYAN’S LAWN CARE. Local and insured. Call or text 937-470-9005.

BABYSITTING OFFERED. A local teen with Red Cross certification, references and a flexible schedule. 937-450-4558.

PERSONAL TRAINING at the Wellness Center with Lynn Hardman, ACE Certified since 1989. Mention this ad and receive an additional complementary 30-minute training session; call 937-765-2379 to book an appointment.

FREE classes for SilverSneakers™ members at the Wellness Center: Community Games Monday at 2 p.m., Cardio & Strength Tuesday and Thursday and Line Dancing Friday at 11 a.m. Call Lynn for information 937-765-2379.

REGISTER FOR YSYOA Summer Music Camp 2024, June 24–29; with the Grand Finale concert slated for Saturday, June 29, at Mills Lawn School. Registration and information is at ysyoa.org. Join us for a musical adventure this summer!

TECUMSEH LAND TRUST is hosting the Yellow Springs Garden Tour featuring 10 diverse gardens on June 23 1–5 p.m. Tickets are on sale in the gift shop at Young’s Jersey Dairy and Yellow Springs Hardware through June 22. Day of event, tickets can be purchased in the Yellow Springs High School parking lot, 420 E. Enon Rd. from 12:45–3:00 p.m. Visit tecumsehlandtrust.org.

